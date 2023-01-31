Economic Survey 2023: Tourism rebound post Covid raised industry’s profitability

The Economic Survey 2023 points out that the profitability ratios of the tourism industry is heading towards a strong rebound in the June 2022 quarter. Travel returned to normal levels in March 2022 given the higher vaccination rate and overall effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Economic Survey 2023 has stated that India’s tourism sector is showing signs of revival following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the waning of the pandemic. It also noted foreign tourist arrivals in India in FY23 have been growing month-on-month with the resumption of scheduled international flights. However, the arrivals are still below the pre-pandemic level.

The survey also points out that the profitability ratios of tourism industry is heading towards a strong rebound in the June 2022 quarter. Travel returned to normal levels in March 2022 given the higher vaccination rate and overall effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel occupancy rate in November 2022 was around 68% to 70%, reaching the average pre-pandemic level of 2019-20.

The survey further highlighted the fact that medical tourism is on the rise due to the government’s initiatives like Ayush visa for medical tourists, the launch of the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism and Responsible Traveller Campaign, the introduction of the Swadeshi Darshan 2.0 scheme and Heal in India.

According to the Medical Tourism Index FY21, released by Medical Tourism Association, India stands in 10th place out of the top 46 countries in the World.

Here’s the list of measures taken by the Ministry of Tourism to boost the Tourism in India:

NIDHI: The Ministry of Tourism is making efforts to register accommodation units in the country under its portal ‘National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry’ (NIDHI). As per the survey, this database would also help in creating policies and strategies for the promotion and development of tourism.

SAATHI: System for Assessment, Awareness, and Training for Hospitality Industry (SAATHI) aims to restrict further transmission of the virus while providing accommodation and other services post-lockdown.

RCS UDAN3: The Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS- UDAN) aims to facilitate/stimulate regional air connectivity by making it affordable. In addition to this, around Rs 104.19 core has already been reimbursed to the Airport Authority of India in the form of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) during FY21 and FY22.

LGSCATSS: Under the Loan Guarantee Scheme for Covid Affected Tourism Service Sector (LGSCATSS), working capital/personal loans are provided to households that were impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic to discharge liabilities and restart businesses.

In addition to these, the government also offered the first 5 lakh tourist visas for free for tourists of foreign nationals visiting India. The scheme was applicable until 31 March 2022 or until 5 lakh free visas were issued, whichever is earlier.