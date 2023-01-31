Economic Survey: At least 17 states pre-publish draft rules on four labour codes

The Economic Survey for 2021-22 tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday stated that labour reforms are progressing steadily as at least 17 states have pre-published draft rules for four labour codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupation safety, health and working conditions (OSH).

"As on January 11, 2022, 26 states/UTs have also pre-published the draft rules under the Code on Wages, 22 states/UTs under Industrial Relations Code, 20 states/UTs under Code on Social Security, and 17 states/UTs under OSH & WC Code," stated the Survey.

As per the Survey, the new laws were in tune with the changing labour market trends and simultaneously accommodating the minimum wage requirement and welfare needs of the unorganised sector workers.

29 central labour laws were amalgamated and simplified into four labour codes in 2019 and 2020. These were:

1) The Code on Wages, 2019

2) The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

3) The Code on Social Security, 2020

4) The Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020

The central government has also pre-published the draft rules for all four codes. The states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject, and under the Labour Codes, rules are required to be framed by the central government as well as by the state governments.

Some media reports suggest that the four codes will likely be implemented by the next fiscal year.

However, the Centre and states are required to notify rules under the four codes to enforce these laws.

As per the latest information provided in the Survey, the draft rules are pre-published by 26 states on the Code on Wages which includes the likes of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Manipur, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan. The list of UTs includes the likes of Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, Chandigarh and the Government of NCT of Delhi.

Similarly, the 22 states which have pre-published draft rules on the Industrial Relations Code include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Manipur, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab. A list of UTs includes Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

Twenty states in India have pre-published draft rules on the Code on Social Security, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab. UTs include Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh.

As many as 17 states have pre-published draft rules on the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat. List of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh.

-With inputs from PTI