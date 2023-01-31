India is on the cusp of a growth boom last seen 20 years ago, says CEA | Economic Survey 2023

According to the Economic Survey 2023, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the annual Union Budget on Wednesday, the Indian industry is on the cusp of a growth revival, facilitated by public investment and policies that have eased business conditions and improved viability. Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran, who authored the economic survey said that 2014-2022 is an important period in the economic history of India as the economy underwent a wide-ranging structural and governance reforms.

The Indian economy, right now, is poised just like it was in 2002, after the dot com bubble burst and the before the runaway growth that followed until 2008, according to the latest economic survey presented by the Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran.

The report, tabled in the Indian Parliament ahead of the annual budget, lists out three big 'magnets' that will enable this growth: the lending ability of banks with cleaner balance sheets, the borrowing capacity of companies with lesser debt, and the government's digital investments that have led to more efficiency and formalisation of the economy.

The survey contends that once the temporary challenges abate, an explosion in India's economic growth rates is inevitable. "In the present decade, the presence of strong medium-term growth magnets gives us optimism and hope that once these global shocks of the pandemic and the spike in commodity prices in 2022 fade away, the Indian economy is well placed to grow faster in the coming decade.

Nageswaran in the survey said that 2014-2022 is an important period in the economic history of India as the economy underwent wide-ranging structural and governance reforms.

Nageswaran said the situation is analogous to the 1998-2002 period when transformative reforms undertaken by the government had lagged growth returns due to temporary shocks in the economy. Once these shocks faded, the structural reforms paid growth dividends from 2003.

India’s growth outlook seems better than in the pre-pandemic years, and the Indian economy is prepared to grow at its potential in the medium term, said Nageswaran.