English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Economic Survey 2023 | Government expects inflation to cool off but slowly

economy | Jan 31, 2023 1:43 PM IST

Economic Survey 2023 | Government expects inflation to cool off but slowly

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 31, 2023 1:46 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

The Finance Minister tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament as the Budget Session kicked off. Interestingly the word, 'inflation' has been mentioned in the Survey 356 times. The report notes, "Entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle, and therefore, borrowing costs may stay higher for longer" 

Venkatramanan Anantha Nageswaran, the Chief Economic Advisor to the government of India,  while presenting the Economic Survey 2023 said that inflation should cool off this year but it will take time as it is too "entrenched".  This in turn might translate to the Reserve Bank of India taking time to reduce lending rates that have been going up since the last year. This is because the CEA expects food inflation to cool off but core inflation to stay sticky.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth

Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The Finance Minister tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament today as the Budget Session kicked off. Interestingly the word, 'inflation' has been mentioned in the Survey 356 times.
The report notes, "Entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle, and therefore, borrowing costs may stay higher for longer"
Also Read | Economic Survey 2022-2023 projects baseline real GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24
The country’s retail inflation had crept above the RBI’s tolerance range (4-6 percent) in January 2022. It remained above the target range for ten months before returning to below the upper end of the target range of 6 percent in November.
It is noteworthy that RBI has projected headline inflation at 6.8 percent in for the current financial year (FY23), which is outside its target range.
"In the developed world, inflationary pressures are abating but they are still on the higher side historically and relative to the inflation targets that many countries have adopted," the survey noted.
Also Read | Home makers want FM to address inflation concerns, boost growth
The Union Budget, also comprising the Railway Budget, will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 (tomorrow). This will be the last full Budget of the Modi-led central government as the next Lok Sabha election is due in April-May of 2024.
Also Read | Budget 2023: President Murmu addresses joint Parliament session for first time — Top quotes
For our ball-by-ball coverage of the Economic Survey 2023, please click here
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 1:43 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X