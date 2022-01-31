Economic Survey 2022: Railways to see very high level of capex in 10 years; aims 100% electrification by Dec 2023

The Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday estimated a very high level of capital expenditure in the railway sector in the next 10 years. The survey further stated that the Indian Railways has set a target of 100 percent electrification of its network by December 2023.

Up to 2014, capex on railway was barely Rs 45,980 crore per annum and consequently, the railway was charecterised by high levels of inefficiency and highly congested routes unable to meet the growing demand. Post-2014, a conscious effort was made to improve the railway sector by substantially increasing the capex, according to Economic Survey 2021-22.

The capex outlay for 2021-22 is Rs 2,15,000 crore which is more than five times the 2014 level. As more projects are taken on hand and several sources of capital funding are developed, capex will increase further in coming years and the railway system will actually emerge as an engine of national growth.

The National Rail Plan lays down the road map for capacity expansion of the railway network by 2030 to cater to growth up to 2050. It envisages the creation of a future ready railway system that is able to not only meet the passenger demand but also increase the modal share of railways in freight to 40-45 percent from the present level of 26-27 percent. The target of 40-45 percent modal share for railways is necessary from the perspective of sustainability and also from the national commitments made globally for reducing emission levels.

Unlike growth, which is linear, capacity grows in surges (sawtooth curve) depending on project completion timelines. The National Rail Plan provides a pipeline of projects, which on completion will increase railway capacity to capture 45 percent of freight traffic. Since the railway is already having a large number of sanctioned projects that need to be completed before taking up new projects, it has been planned to increase railway capacity in two surges.

The first surge is to be provided by the Vision 2024 plan to prioritise and complete sanctioned projects so that railway capacity does not fall far behind the targeted modal share such that by the time capacity is finally created, the traffic would have shifted to another mode. To prevent further bleeding away of modal share, railway capacity enhancing projects have been categorised as super critical and critical.

"58 projects have been identified as Super Critical and are targeted for completion by December 2022. 68 projects have been identified as critical and have been targeted for completion by March 2024. These projects are focussed at increasing capacity on routes that serve major mineral, industrial hubs along with ports and major consumption centres," it said.

The survey stated that "An average of 1,835 track km per year of new track length has been added through new-line and multi-tracking projects during 2014-2021 as compared to the average of 720 track km during 2009-14.”

It mentioned that the safety of the passengers and safe upkeep of railways assets is the topmost priority of Indian Railways. "With a continuing focus on the safety of passengers the number of consequential train accidents has come down from 59 in 2018-19 to 55 in 2019-20 (pre-COVID) and further to 22 in 2020-21," it said.

In order to strengthen the agriculture sector, as on December 31, 2021, the railways has operated 1,841 Kisan Rail services, transporting approximately six lakh tonnes of perishables items including fruits and vegetables. During FY21, Indian Railways carried 1.23 billion tonne of freight and 1.25 billion passengers.

"Despite COVID-19 pandemic, revenue earning freight loading (excluding loading by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) was 1230.9 million tonne in 2020-21 as compared to 1208.4 million tonne during 2019-20. Passengers originating were 1,250 million in 2020-21 as compared to 8,086 million in 2019-20," it said.

In order to provide better amenities, the Indian Railways has embarked on providing Wi-Fi internet services at all stations (excluding halt stations) and as on December 5, 2021, total 6,087 Railway Stations have been equipped with the facility. In addition, projects connecting difficult terrain such as Rishikesh- Karnaprayag line as also the rail network to connect all capitals of north east states are ongoing.

(With input from agencies)