Economic Survey 2022-23: What is it, when will it be presented and other details

The Economic Survey is tabled every year before the Union Budget is presented. This year's Economic Survey will be presented on Tuesday, January 31. The survey is to highlight the state of the economy in the current financial year 2022-23. It will be formulated under the supervision of the chief economic advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaram.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget Economic Survey. Later, Chief Economic Advisor will hold a press conference along with other senior officials of the finance minister. The press conference is also streamed live on social media handles, and YouTube channel of ‘PIB India’.

This report outlines the state of the Indian economy for the current financial year and the outlook for the next financial year. This includes fiscal and monetary developments, as well as external sectors. This Economic Survey is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B, and includes information on the country's GDP growth outlook, inflation rate and projections, forex reserves, and trade deficits. The first part or the Part A of the report gives a broad review of the economy and the major economic developments in the year whereas Part B gives details about specific issues like social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate.

Economic Survey 2021-22 had said that the Indian economy is expected to grow 8-8.5 percent in the fiscal starting April 1.

Every year, the Economic Survey has a central theme. The theme of the Economic 2021-22 was the ‘Agile Approach’.

The country's first Economic Survey was presented in 1950-51. Until 1964, the Economic Survey and the Union Budget were presented together.