Economic Survey 2022-23: What is it, when will it be presented and other details

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget Economic Survey. Later, Chief Economic Advisor will hold a press conference along with other senior officials of the finance minister.
Recommended ArticlesView All
New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard
Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive
Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe
Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
78 percent Indian workers uneasy about job security amid layoffs: Survey
Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This report outlines the state of the Indian economy for the current financial year and the outlook for the next financial year. This includes fiscal and monetary developments, as well as external sectors. This Economic Survey is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B, and includes information on the country's GDP growth outlook, inflation rate and projections, forex reserves, and trade deficits. The first part or the Part A of the report gives a broad review of the economy and the major economic developments in the year whereas Part B gives details about specific issues like social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate.
Every year, the Economic Survey has a central theme. The theme of the Economic 2021-22 was the ‘Agile Approach’.