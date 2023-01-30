English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Economic Survey 2022 23: What is it, when will it be presented and other details

Economic Survey 2022-23: What is it, when will it be presented and other details

Economic Survey 2022-23: What is it, when will it be presented and other details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jan 30, 2023 9:14:39 AM IST (Published)

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget Economic Survey. Later, Chief Economic Advisor will hold a press conference along with other senior officials of the finance minister.

The Economic Survey is tabled every year  before the Union Budget is presented. This year's Economic Survey will be presented on Tuesday, January 31. The survey is to highlight the state of the economy in the current financial year 2022-23. It will be formulated under the supervision of the chief economic advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaram.

Recommended Articles

View All
New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard

New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard

Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive

Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

78 percent Indian workers uneasy about job security amid layoffs: Survey

78 percent Indian workers uneasy about job security amid layoffs: Survey

Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget Economic Survey. Later, Chief Economic Advisor will hold a press conference along with other senior officials of the finance minister. The press conference is also streamed live on social media handles, and YouTube channel of ‘PIB India’.

This report outlines the state of the Indian economy for the current financial year and the outlook for the next financial year. This includes fiscal and monetary developments, as well as external sectors. This Economic Survey is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B, and includes information on the country's GDP growth outlook, inflation rate and projections, forex reserves, and trade deficits. The first part or the Part A of the report gives a broad review of the economy and the major economic developments in the year whereas Part B gives details about specific issues like social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate.

Economic Survey 2021-22 had said that the Indian economy is expected to grow 8-8.5 percent in the fiscal starting April 1.

Every year, the Economic Survey has a central theme. The theme of the Economic 2021-22 was the ‘Agile Approach’.

The country's first Economic Survey was presented in 1950-51. Until 1964, the Economic Survey and the Union Budget were presented together.
Catch CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage on Budget 2023 expectations 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Economic survey

Previous Article

India’s low coal stocks threaten electricity supply

Next Article

Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: All-party meeting to be held at Monday noon

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X