Economic Survey 2022-23 shows India has sufficient forex reserves to finance the CAD

India's Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran has, in the Economic Survey 2022-23 report, stated that the "adverse" global economic situation placed India’s Balance of Payments under "pressure" in 2022, but now the country has sufficient reserves to finance Current Account Deficit (CAD).

"...As the net financial inflows fell short of the CAD, there was a depletion of foreign exchange reserves on a BoP basis to the tune of $25.8 billion in H1FY23, in contrast to an accretion of $63.1 billion in H1FY22. But huge valuation losses ($48.9 billion) contributed to the net depletion of $74.6 billion of reserves in nominal terms during the period," the Survey noted.

Also known as the balance of international payments, BoP is a statement of all transactions between entities in one country and the rest of the world over a period of time. The BoP comprises the current account, which includes net trade in goods and services and net earnings on cross-border investments, and the capital account, which includes transactions in financial instruments and central bank reserves.

The CAD is the shortfall between the money received by selling products to other countries and spent to buy goods and services from other nations. A widening CAD can be inferred as an imbalance in the economy, leading to implications on the domestic currency.

The Survey pointed out that while the import coverage of forex reserves declined in most emerging market economies since the pre-pandemic levels, that for India increased from 95 percent in Q4 2019 to 96.5 percent in Q3 2022.

The Survey noted that easing crude oil prices and buoyant inward remittances would result in lower CAD during the remainder of FY23. "For FY23, India has sufficient forex reserves to finance the CAD and intervene in the forex market to manage volatility in the Indian rupee," the Survey noted.

India's foreign exchange reserves, as per the data in the Survey, stood at $532.7 billion as of end-September 2022, covering 8.8 months of imports. The reserves rose to $562.7 billion by the end December 2022 covering 9.3 months of imports. As of end-November 2022, India was the sixth largest foreign exchange reserves holder in the world according to data compiled by the IMF, the survey highlighted.

The survey states that between April 2022 and December 2022, the Indian rupee depreciated 3.4 percent and four percent measured in terms of six-currency and 40-currency trade-weighted indices, respectively. "Thus, even in real terms, the INR witnessed modest depreciation in the face of global spillovers," the report said.

In terms of the six-currency trade-weighted, the rupee depreciated by 4.4 percent in December 2022 over April 2022. Similarly, the rupee depreciated by 4.7 percent in terms of 40-currency trade-weighted in December 2022 over April 2022. Trade-weighted is a weighted average of a basket of currencies.