The Economic Survey for the 2022-2023 fiscal is likely to peg the gross domestic product (GDP) for the upcoming 2023-2024 financial year in the range of six to 6.8 percent, sources exclusively told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

The Economic Survey, which is tabled every year ahead of the Union Budget presentation, is likely to project FY24 nominal GDP growth of 11 percent while real growth is seen at 6.5 percent, they said.

Sources added that the government survey that highlights the state of the economy in the current financial year shall flag global economic situation as a key risk factor for FY24 growth forecast. Among the key factors responsible for growth will be private consumption, higher capex and vaccination, they said.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 had projected India to grow by 8-8.5 percent. This was based on a set of assumptions, like orderly withdrawal of liquidity by central banks, oil prices at $70-75 a barrel and easing global supply chain disruptions, among others.

A year later, and after the Ukraine war, India’s growth projections stood revised downwards by 1- 1.5 percent. The one critical element where the Economic Survey 2021-22 projection may still stand is the inflation outlook. The Economic Survey 2021-22 warned India to be wary of a possible surge in global inflation, particularly due to high energy prices.

Meanwhile, sources said that the impact of China reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic is neither significant nor persistent in India. Also, capital flows are likely to return as monetary tightening abates.

The Economic Survey is the government's review of how the economy fared in the past year. The survey by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran will be tabled in the parliament on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a day before she presents the Budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal.

Later, the Chief Economic Advisor will hold a press conference along with other senior officials of the finance ministry.