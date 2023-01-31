English
Economic Survey 2023: FY24 real GDP expected to be projected at 6.5%

Economic Survey 2023: FY24 real GDP expected to be projected at 6.5%

Economic Survey 2023: FY24 real GDP expected to be projected at 6.5%
By Timsy Jaipuria  Jan 31, 2023 12:44:39 PM IST (Updated)

This Economic Survey is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B, and includes information on the country's GDP growth outlook, inflation rate and projections, forex reserves, and trade deficits.

India is expected to have a real GDP of 6.5 percent in the financial year 2024. Real growth projected at 6.5 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18. In the Economic Survey, tabled every year before the Union Budget, is expected to mention that India's Nominal GDP will expand by 11 percent but borrowing costs may stay ‘higher for longer’ as ‘entrenched inflation’ could prolong interest rate tightening.

This year's Economic Survey was to be presented on Tuesday, January 31. The survey highlights the state of the economy in the current financial year 2022-23. It was formulated under the supervision of the chief economic advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran.
Also read: Economic Survey 2022-23: What is it, when will it be presented and other details
This Economic Survey is divided into two parts, Part A and Part B, and includes information on the country's GDP growth outlook, inflation rate and projections, forex reserves, and trade deficits. The first part, or Part A, of the report, gives a broad review of the economy and the major economic developments in the year, whereas Part B details specific issues like social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate.
Also read: Economic Survey 2023 likely to peg FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8%
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 12:44 PM IST
    X