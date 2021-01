Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on January 29, which outlining a plan for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and public sector units. The Economic Survey 2021 highlights reforms like the introduction of the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes that have been implemented in ten key specific sectors to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology.

"These Schemes provide incentive to enhance production and create wealth and jobs," the Economic Survey 2021 reads.

Moreover, it mentions that the proposed privatisation of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) is in non-strategic sectors, where in resources will be efficiently allocated and used.

These reforms are intended to bolster the productive capacity of the economy, and create wealth and jobs especially at the bottom of the pyramid. This would, in turn, lead to inclusive growth and sustained demand generation in the economy. The policy package ensures that the regulatory environment is conducive to ease of doing business with simpler, transparent and time bound procedures for doing business.

The Cabinet had recently cleared a new public sector enterprises (PSE) policy that defines strategic and non-strategic sectors. The strategic sectors are likely to be ones that are critical for national interest. Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' scheme, the government had announced in May 2020 that there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised.