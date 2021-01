The Economic Survey 2021 suggests that the government should give priority to economic growth, and not worry about fiscal deficit.

Curated excerpts from the Survey:

Does growth lead to debt sustainability? Or, does fiscal austerity foster growth?

According to the Survey, in the Indian context, growth leads to debt sustainability, but not necessarily vice-versa. This is because the interest rate on debt paid by the Indian government has been less than India’s growth rate more often than not.

This phenomenon highlights that debt sustainability depends on the “interest rate growth rate differential” (IRGD), i.e. the difference between the interest rate and the growth rate in an economy.

In advanced economies, the extremely low interest rates, which have led to negative IRGD, on the one hand, and have placed limitations on monetary policy, on the other hand, have caused a rethink of the role of fiscal policy.

The same phenomenon of a negative IRGD in India – not due to lower interest rates but much higher growth rates – must prompt a debate on the saliency of fiscal policy, especially during growth slowdowns and economic crises.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant negative shock to demand, active fiscal policy – one that recognises that fiscal multipliers are disproportionately higher during economic crises than during economic booms – can ensure that the full benefit of seminal economic reforms is reaped by limiting potential damage to productive capacity.