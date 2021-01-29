Economic Survey 2021: Extending loan forbearance till 2015 a mistake, don’t repeat it

The RBI’s move to relax norms for restructuring bad loans, following the global financial crisis of 2008, should have been discontinued in 2011 when the economy was on the mend, said the Economic Survey 2021. Not doing so and allowing regulatory forbearance to continue till 2015 is the root cause of the present crisis in the banking industry, the Survey said.

The Survey appears to make the point that regulatory forbearance on loans announced in the wake of the COVID crisis should be rolled back as soon as economic conditions improve.

“Emergency measures such as forbearance prevent spillover of the failures in the financial sector to the real sector, thereby avoiding a deepening of the crisis. Therefore, as emergency medicine, forbearance occupies a legitimate place in a policy maker’s toolkit,” the Survey said.

“However, caution must be exercised so that emergency medicine does not become a staple diet because borrowers and banks can easily get addicted to such palliatives,” the Survey said.

In 2008, when bad loan norms were relaxed, restructured loans were no longer required to be classified as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and therefore did not require the levels of provisioning that NPAs attract. This helped borrowers tide over temporary hardship caused due to the crisis and helped prevent a large contagion.

“However, the forbearance continued for seven years though it should have been discontinued in 2011, when GDP, exports, IIP and credit growth had all recovered significantly,” the Survey said.

This resulted in unintended and detrimental consequences for banks, firms, and the economy.

“Given relaxed provisioning requirements, banks exploited the forbearance window to restructure loans even for unviable entities, thereby window dressing their books. The inflated profits were then used by banks to pay increased dividends to shareholders, including the government in the case of public sector banks,” the Survey said.

As a result, banks became severely undercapitalized, which then distorted banks’ incentives and fostered risky lending practices, including lending to zombies.

By the time forbearance ended in 2015, restructuring had increased seven times while NPAs almost doubled when compared to the pre-forbearance levels.

From the Survey:

The first lesson for policymakers is to treat emergency measures as such and not to extend them even after recovery: when an emergency medicine becomes a staple diet, it can be counterproductive.

Second, while the learnings from the previous episode must be employed to avoid a recurrence, ex-post analysis of complex phenomena must recognise the role of hindsight bias and not make the mistake of equating unfavourable outcomes to either bad judgement, or worse, malafide intent.