Economic Survey 2021-22 to be tabled in Parliament today; here's what to expect

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Budget session.

The Budget session will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind's address followed by the Union Finance Ministry presenting the single volume Economic Survey. The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to have only one volume due to the absence of a full-time chief economic advisor (CEA).

Last week, the government appointed Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran as its chief economic advisor, replacing Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who had returned to academia in December post his three-year tenure as CEA.

The Economic Survey is the finance ministry's yearly flagship publication. It analyses India's economic development over the previous fiscal year by offering comprehensive statistical data on all sectors including manufacturing, agricultural and industrial. It also analyses the country's total macroeconomics over the prior year and furnishes a projection for the coming fiscal year.

One of the most-watched numbers in the pre-Budget Economic Survey is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The GDP growth projection for the next financial year is likely to be at 9 percent even as India shows signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that had a severe impact on the country's economic activities.

The government had projected the economic growth for 2021-22 at 11 percent in the last survey which was presented in January 2021 amid the COVID pandemic. However, the statistics ministry has projected the growth at only 9.2 percent for the current fiscal.