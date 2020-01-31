Economic Survey 2020: The Latest

The Economic Survey 2020 was tabled in the Parliament on Friday, a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020. The survey has forecast India's GDP growth for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the range of 6 percent-6.5 percent. As we get the details from the Economic Survey, we bring to you the latest on the annual document:

12:50 pm - FY21 expected to pose challenges on the fiscal front.

12:40 pm - FY21 GDP growth seen at 6-6.5 percent.