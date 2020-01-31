Associate Partners
Economic Survey 2020 sourced data from Wikipedia, ICRA, CMIE, among other private entities

Updated : January 31, 2020 10:05 PM IST

Besides Wikipedia, the Survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE.
Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.
Other sources from which data have been used include heritage.org, fraserinstitute.org and Ambit Capital.
