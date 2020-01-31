Economy

Economic Survey 2020 sourced data from Wikipedia, ICRA, CMIE, among other private entities

Updated : January 31, 2020 10:05 PM IST

Besides Wikipedia, the Survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE.

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.