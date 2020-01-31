Associate Partner
Economic Survey 2020: Sensex shows link between rise in GDP and wealth creation since 1991

Updated : January 31, 2020 08:41 PM IST

The Economic Survey noted that there has been unprecedented wealth creation in the economy since 1991, when liberalisation in the economy was introduced.
Every five years, one-third of Sensex firms are churned out, reflecting the continuous influx of new firms, products and technologies into the economy.
Economic Survey 2020: Sensex shows link between rise in GDP and wealth creation since 1991
