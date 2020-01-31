Economy
Economic survey 2020 presses for privatisation, says performance of PSUs improved after govt exit
Updated : January 31, 2020 02:32 PM IST
The aim of any privatization or disinvestment programme should be the maximisation of the government’s equity stake value, the Survey said.
The survey analysed the before and after performance of 11 CPSEs that had undergone strategic disinvestment from 1999-2000 to 2003-04.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more