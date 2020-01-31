Economic Survey 2020 points out high drop-out rates in schools

The Economic Survey, released on Friday, pointed out high drop out rates at various levels of schooling and lack of affordability in higher education as areas of concern. The survey emphasised that Samagra Shiksha 2018-19, was launched to envisage school education as a continuation from pre-school to senior secondary level to provide access to education to all.

Accordingly, the government has initiated the process of formulating a new Education Policy with a focus on quality education, innovation and research.

According to the pre-budget survey tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Government's interventions in the education sector are targeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-4 of inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030.

Expansion of Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Program, Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) platform and e-content sites like e-pathshala, are some of the other government initiatives in this direction.

The survey also outlines initiatives taken for improving quality learning and teaching in higher and technical education. Establishment of Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), schemes like National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT), Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme (EQUIP), PARAMARSH and mega online degree programme SWAYAM 2.0 are among others.

The Economic Survey is a crucial document scripted by the Chief Economic Advisor and approved by the union finance minister. The survey gives a sneak peek into the Union Budget that will be presented in Parliament on Saturday.