Economy
Economic Survey 2020 pitches for effective minimum wage policy
Updated : January 31, 2020 02:51 PM IST
The Economic Survey 2020 was tabled in the Parliament today, a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020.
The survey calls for fixing of minimum wages in four categories viz., unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more