Economic Survey 2020: It is easier to get a gun in India than starting a restaurant
Updated : January 31, 2020 04:30 PM IST
The survey showed that the number of licences required to open a restaurant in India are significantly more than elsewhere.
While China and Singapore require only four licences, India requires several more mandatory licences and approvals.
The number of documents required for a licence to procure new arms and major fireworks in Delhi are 19 and 12 respectively.
