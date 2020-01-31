Associate Partner
Economic Survey 2020 estimates FY21 GDP growth at 6-6.5%

Updated : January 31, 2020 01:06 PM IST

The Indian economic growth is expected to pick up in the second half of FY20 and a strong rebound could be seen in FY21 on a low base, according to the document.
Easing of monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India and several measures announced by the government in the last one year present green shoots for growth in H2FY20 and FY21, noted the document.
