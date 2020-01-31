Economic Survey 2020 defends credibility of GDP data

The Economic Survey 2020 by Chief Economic Adviser, Krishnamurthy Subramanian has dedicated a chapter to argue that India's GDP reading is not overstated. His predecessor, Arvind Subramanian recently claimed that GDP growth was overestimated by 2.5 percent between 2011-12 and 2016-17.

The PMEAC then rebutted this by questioning the methodology and data collection used by the former CEA but the former CEA defended his research paper by saying that he had used a framework to validate GDP from the demand side.

Now, the Eco Survey 2020's chapter 10, titled "Is India’s GDP Growth Overstated? No!" argues that "models that incorrectly over-estimate GDP growth by 2.7% for India post-2011 also misestimate GDP growth over the same period for 51 out of 95 countries in the sample".

(DID) model that has been criticised by Arvind Subramanian, fails to show any misestimation in the Indian GDP. It further states that Arvind Subramanian's criticism doesn't hold ground as the same model is applied in 51 other countries.

The survey forecasts India's GDP growth to be in the range of 6 percent to 6.5 percent in the fiscal year 2020-21. The survey tabled in the Upper House on Friday believes the next fiscal is expected to pose challenges on the fiscal front and the FY20 fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP may have to be relaxed.

The Indian economic growth is expected to pick up in the second half of FY20 and a strong rebound could be seen in FY21 on a low base, according to the document.

The annual economic growth slowed to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, the weakest pace since 2013, owing to weakening demand and private investment. Earlier this month, the ministry of statistics said in a statement that GDP is estimated to grow 5.0 percent in 2019-20, slower than the 6.8 percent growth of 2018-19.