Economic Survey 2020 defends credibility of GDP data
Updated : January 31, 2020 04:13 PM IST
CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian's predecessor, Arvind Subramanian, recently claimed that GDP growth was overestimated by 2.5% between 2011-12 and 2016-17
The Economic Survey has dedicated a 30-page chapter to argue why the critisism is wrong
