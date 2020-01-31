Economic Survey 2020: Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1% of companies
Updated : January 31, 2020 07:57 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman had in September last year announced the lowering of the base corporate tax rate to 22% from 30%
The survey said most of the companies (99.1%) have a gross turnover of below Rs 400 crore and are already taxed at the base corporate tax rate of 25%
