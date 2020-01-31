Economic Survey 2020: CEA signature touch is 'Thalinomics', on affordability of food

Every Chief Economic Adviser to the finance ministry seeks to bring in something new and unique to the economic survey, which is tabled in the parliament a day before the budget. Incumbent Krishnamurthy Subramanian has continued with the tradition in this edition of the survey by bringing in the concept of 'Thalinomics' - which seeks to map the ability of an average Indian to buy a thali.

For this , food prices across 28 states have been analysed in the FY06-FY20 period. In other words, 'Thalinomics' is an exercise in analysing affordability of food in India .

According to Economic Survey 2020, absolute price of a veg thali has decreased since FY16 but In FY 19, price of veg thali saw a hike.

In the survey, 'Thalinomics' shows that affordability of a veg thali increased by 29 percent between FY06 to FY20, in non veg thali, affordability increased by 18 percent in the same period.

CPI (Industrial workers) data of 80 centres in 25 states was used for this exercise.