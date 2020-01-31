Economy
Economic Survey 2020: CEA signature touch is 'Thalinomics', on affordability of food
Updated : January 31, 2020 12:50 PM IST
According to economic survey 2020, absolute price of a veg thali has decreased since FY16 but In FY19, price of veg thali saw a hike.
'Thalinomics' is an exercise in analysing affordability of food in India .
CPI (Industrial workers) data of 80 centres in 25 states was used for this exercise .
