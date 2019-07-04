Business
Economic Survey 2019: Policies to unshackle MSME sector needed for growth; need to focus on 'infant' firms
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:56 PM IST
The Survey calls for incentivising 'infant' firms instead of 'dwarf' firms through various measures such as sunset clause and reorienting Priority Sector Lending (PSL).
According to the Survey, 'dwarfs' account for more than half of organised manufacturing firms in the sector but only contribute 14 percent to employment and 8 percent to productivity.
The Survey said that 'dwarfs' consume vital resources that could possibly be given to 'infants', necessitating a "re-calibration of policy towards supporting infant firms".
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more