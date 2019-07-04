Economic Survey 2019: Policies to unshackle MSME sector needed for growth; need to focus on 'infant' firms

The Economic Survey 2018-19 notes that the government's policies should focus on enabling the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to grow by unshackling them. The Survey calls for incentivising 'infant' firms instead of 'dwarf' firms through various measures such as sunset clause and reorienting Priority Sector Lending (PSL).

"MSMEs that grow not only create greater profits for their promoters but also contribute to job creation and productivity in the economy," the Survey noted.

Firms with less than 100 workers despite being 10 years old are defined as 'dwarf', those with more than 100 workers are 'large' while small firms that are small when they are young but can grow to become large firms have been defined as 'infant' by the Economic Survey.

According to the Survey, 'dwarfs' account for more than half of organised manufacturing firms in the sector but only contribute 14 percent to employment and 8 percent to productivity.

On the other hand, large firms account for more than 75 percent of employment and close to 90 percent of productivity, despite being 15 percent in number.

The data shows that the focus should shift to enabling MSMEs to grow, the Survey reasons.

The Survey draws a distinction between 'dwarf' firms and 'infant' firms in the MSME sector and emphasises providing incentives to 'infant' firms instead of 'dwarf' firms as the latter have continued to remain small despite ageing. They have low productivity and add very little to the manufacturing sector.

On the other hand, 'infant' firms are small firms when they are young but have potential to become 'large' as they age. They have high productivity and add high value in manufacturing.

The Survey said that 'dwarfs' consume vital resources that could possibly be given to 'infants', necessitating a "re-calibration of policy towards supporting infant firms".