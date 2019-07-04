Economy
Economic Survey 2019: Make labour laws easy to create more jobs, suggests FinMin
Updated : July 04, 2019 02:33 PM IST
States that are rigid in their labour laws are suffering in all dimensions and are failing to create enough jobs or attract enough capital, the survey said.
