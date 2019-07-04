Economy
Economic Survey 2019: Here are the key highlights
Updated : July 04, 2019 12:29 PM IST
The general fiscal deficit is seen at 5.8 percent in FY19 as compared to 6.4 percent in FY18.
The survey requests the government not to compromise on fiscal gap aim to fund new schemes.
Goods and Services Tax buoyancy in FY20 will be key to improved fiscal situation.
