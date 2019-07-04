Economic Survey 2019: Here are the key areas for making India $5 trillion economy by 2025

The government on Thursday tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 prepared by chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian in the Parliament.

"India aims to grow into $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 to become the third largest economy in the world. This requires a real annual growth rate in GDP of 8 percent," the report read.

The survey has reaffirmed the slowdown in the domestic economy and has indicated a marginal and gradual pick up in the ongoing financial year (2019-20), contingent on a pick-up in private investments and consumption, said a Care Ratings report.