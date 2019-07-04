Business
Economic Survey 2019: Govt proposes to increase retirement age
Updated : July 04, 2019 12:36 PM IST
The government’s rationale is that the life expectancy of both males and females is rising.
The increase in retirement age is one of the radical ideas in the economic survey it tabled in Parliament on Thursday.
