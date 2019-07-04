Economy

Economic Survey 2019: Govt proposes complete overhaul of minimum wages in India

Updated : July 04, 2019 12:56 PM IST

The present system is complex with 1,915 minimum wages defined for a raft of scheduled job categories across various states, according to the survey.

The survey has proposed that minimum wages should be fixed for four categories namely unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled based on the geographical region.