Economy
Economic Survey 2019: Govt proposes complete overhaul of minimum wages in India
Updated : July 04, 2019 12:56 PM IST
The present system is complex with 1,915 minimum wages defined for a raft of scheduled job categories across various states, according to the survey.
The survey has proposed that minimum wages should be fixed for four categories namely unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled based on the geographical region.
Economists and labour reform experts have long called for turning the minimum wages system in India on its head because of the predominantly large pool of workers in the unorganised sector.
