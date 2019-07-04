Economic Survey 2019: Govt outlines blueprint to achieve $5 trillion economy

The government on Thursday tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19, prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, in the Parliament.

The survey shared a blueprint for economic growth and job prospects for the next five years.

According to the Economic Survey for 2018-19, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha, the theme of the report was to enable shifting gears to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8 percent and thereby achieve the vision of making India a $5 trillion economy.

“India aims to grow into USD 5 Trillion economy by 2024-25 to become the third largest economy in the world. This requires real annual growth rate in GDP of 8%," the report read.

The government pegged the growth rate for the current fiscal at 7 percent, marginally up from the five-year low of 6.8 percent recorded in the previous fiscal.