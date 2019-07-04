Economic Survey 2019: GDP growth predicted at 7% for FY20

The economic survey, prepared by chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, which was tabled in the Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, has predicted 7 percent GDP growth in the financial year 2020.

The report said that stable macroeconomic conditions were the reason behind the higher growth forecast for this fiscal. Huge political mandate augurs well for growth prospects, it noted.

The report said that the crisis in the NBFC sector has been a reason for a growth slowdown in the financial year 2019.

The report mentioned that structural reforms of the last few years were continuing on course.

Further, it said that the investment rate was seen higher for FY20 on higher credit growth and improved demand.