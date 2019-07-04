Economic Survey 2019: Data should be “of the people, by the people, for the people”, says govt

The economic survey of the government has reiterated its stringent stand on storing data locally, saying that data should be “of the people, by the people, for the people”. This would be in the spirit of the Constitution of India, it added.

The government’s stand on the issue that has upset American technology companies such as Mastercard and also irked the US government.

Last month, the government said it will examine concerns raised by the foreign companies. The economic survey, which was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, suggests the government is unlikely to relent.