Economic Survey 2019: Contract enforcement biggest hurdle in improving India’s ease of doing business ranking
Updated : July 04, 2019 02:38 PM IST
India's worse performance in the ease of doing business ranking was highlighted in enforcing contracts, where the country ranked 163rd in 2018.
The overall improvement in the country's rank came largely on the back of four key indicators of construction permits, trading across borders, getting credit and getting electricity.
The report notes that the solution is to improve the judicial system, particularly in lower courts where 3.5 crore cases remain pending.
