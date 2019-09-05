Economy
Economic Survey 2019: 9.5 crore toilets built, 5.5 lakh villages declared open defecation free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Updated : July 04, 2019 03:58 PM IST
99.2 percent of rural India has been covered in the last four years under SBM, says Economic Survey.
SBM has helped reduce diarrhea and malaria among children below five years, still birth and low birth weight (new born with weight less than 2.5 kilograms): Economic Survey.
SBM is expected to have a positive impact on society by increasing the enrolment ratio of girls in schools and improving health standards, the Survey notes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more