Economic Survey 2019: 9.5 crore toilets built, 5.5 lakh villages declared open defecation free under Swachh Bharat Mission

Updated : July 04, 2019 03:58 PM IST

99.2 percent of rural India has been covered in the last four years under SBM, says Economic Survey.

SBM has helped reduce diarrhea and malaria among children below five years, still birth and low birth weight (new born with weight less than 2.5 kilograms): Economic Survey.