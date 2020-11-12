Economy
Economic Stimulus 2.0: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Credit Guarantee Support scheme for stressed sectors
Updated : November 12, 2020 02:11 PM IST
FM said that the Credit Guarantee Support scheme will be launched for the 26 stressed sectors identified by the Kamath Committee plus the health care sector.
The scheme can be utilised for 100 percent guaranteed collateral-free additional credit at capped interest rates in these sectors.
FM further noted that there will be no upper ceiling on the annual turnover of the entities utilising the scheme.