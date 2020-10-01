Economy Economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic doesn't qualify as internal disturbance: SC Updated : October 01, 2020 11:42 PM IST The pandemic has put a severe burden on existing, particularly public health, infrastructure and has led to a sharp decline in economic activities, it said. However, it has not affected the security of India, or of a part of its territory in a manner that disturbs the peace and integrity of the country, the bench said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.