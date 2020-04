The economic revival package will depend on the spread of COVID-19, government sources told CNBC-TV18, adding that April 11 to April 14 will be a crucial period to ascertain the same.

Helping labour force and ensuring business continuity will be the top priority for government, the sources mentioned above said.

The government has various options for different scenarios and it will decide on one of the options on the basis of COVID-19 spread in India, added the sources who did not want to be named.

"The government has various options for various scenarios but it will be dependent on how the spread pans out just before the end of the lockdown on April 14th. Most likely the decision on economic revival package will be announced once the lockdown ends," said a source, adding that the government is so far deliberating on an exit plan for the ongoing lockdown.

The Narendra Modi government announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown last month. The lockdown came into effect on March 25.

The government sources also highlighted the fact that the sectors like hospitality, aviation and tourism are the hardest hit.

The lockdown has crippled not only the manufacturing and value chain of many businesses but also brought many sectors like aviation at a standstill and unnerved the labour class for a living.