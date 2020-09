The Indian economic activity has also started showing signs of revival after the strict lockdown was relaxed, revealed a CII- IBA survey report released today.

“The CII – IBA Financial Conditions Index for Q2 FY 2020-21 recorded a much needed encouragement and has registered an optimistic value of 65.2 owing to expectation of improvement in the overall financial conditions in the economy on account of all factors namely External Financial Linkages, Funding Liquidity Index, Economic Activity Index and Cost of Funds Index,” the survey report stated.

The survey results indicate that there was significant improvement in all the factors compared to the previous quarter barring the Cost of Funds Index.

The overall optimistic expectation is primarily due to the various announcements made to support the economy and the regulatory efforts put in by the government and the RBI while striving for the Unlock in the pandemic laden year, it added.

Releasing the index for the second quarter of 2020-21, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, said, “The optimism in the expectation of the Financial sector is pleasant. The announcements made by the Government in terms of providing liquidity support to the economy through banks & FIs and the RBI’s regulatory & policy efforts has indeed improved the availability of finances for the economy. The Indian economic activity has also started showing signs of revival after the strict lockdown was relaxed.”

“Several indicators like GST collection, petrol consumption, peak power demand, electronic toll collection have shown early signs of recovery. Although these signs are quite early, there is a lot of positive expectation from them. It can be said that very soon there may be a big recovery in the future.”

Sunil Mehta, Chief Executive, IBA stated that, "Index reading of 65.2 is indeed a better reading than the previous quarter reading of 44.2. As we move on with the unlocking pace and also with managing the covid situation better than in the initial stages, we should remain hopeful on the pick up in economic activity.”

The Corporate Bond spread between top-rated 10-Year Corporate Bond and GoI Bond and long-term interest rate retrieved the lowest value of 71.

Within the Funding Liquidity Index, Issuance in Corporate Bond Market recorded the highest value of 88, followed by the Mobilization in Money Market which registered a value of 72. The Liquidity Adjustment Facility was recorded at 67 while the Mobilization from Equity Market registered a value of 57.