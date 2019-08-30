Eco-friendly Ganpati Festival: Corporates are doing their bit to make it greener

Mumbai is gearing up for the biggest festive season -- the Ganpati festival. Starting from September 2, there will be long queues of devotees thronging the various pandals to catch a glimpse of the favourite 'Bappa' in all his splendor and glory.

Eco-friendly idols is the talk of the town because for the first time in the 126-year history of the festival, there will be a gigantic 'eco-friendly' idol of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai.

"Environment has become a major concern for us. We see many civic bodies and environmentalists protesting against the harmful acts that damage our environment. In the light of this, Â as responsible citizens of our society, we should do our bit," said Manju Yagnik, vice-chairperson of Nahar Group and vice-president of NAREDCO, who is conducting workshops and teaching people to make Ganesh idols.

As these idols are mostly made of â€˜shadu clayâ€™, when immersed in water, they do not destroy the aquatic life. Along with eco-friendly Ganesha idols, there are also artificial ponds specially made for immersing them, she further said.

This water will dissolve eco-friendly material which can then be used to water all the plants across the cityÂ as a gesture of giving back to nature.

Parth Mehta, managing director of Paradigm Realty, said: "Ganeshas made of POP is very dangerous as it pollutes the water bodies and harms the aquatic animals as they contain heavy chemicals that are very harmful to the environment."

According to experts, adopting eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be a contribution to the environment as there is enough destruction to the environment owing to construction and reconstruction of infrastructure projects.