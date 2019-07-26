#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

ECB keeps key interest rates unchanged

Updated : July 26, 2019 06:22 AM IST

The central bank said in its latest policy decision statement on Thursday that it expects the key interest rates to remain "at their present or lower levels" at least through the first half of 2020.
The eurozone base interest rate will remain at 0.00 percent, with the marginal lending rate and deposit rate staying at 0.25 percent and minus 0.40 percent respectively, according to the central bank.
ECB keeps key interest rates unchanged
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vedanta Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Vedanta Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?

Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?

JSW Steel Q1 Earnings: Topline likely to de-grow 2%

JSW Steel Q1 Earnings: Topline likely to de-grow 2%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV