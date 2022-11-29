Homeeconomy news

Early revelations on what India's gas pricing policy could look like

economy | IST

Early revelations on what India's gas pricing policy could look like

By CNBC Awaaz Nov 29, 2022 9:41 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The committee on gas pricing is likely to submit report to the government by November 30. This report will suggest ways to increase the domestic gas production. It will also talk about fair price for consumers.

High gas prices globally are impacting the pricing in the domestic market as the administered price mechanism is an average of what the global gas pricing is, Gas Committee Chairman Kirit Parikh told CNBC Awaaz on Tuesday.

His remarks come a day before the Gas Committee is likely to submit a report on draft regulations to change pricing for gas.
The expectation is that there could be a cap, which would be positive for the likes of city gas distribution companies like Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Gujarat Gas, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL).
Parikh said, among the three main objectives of the report, one is focusing on increasing the contribution of gas in the energy mix from 15 percent. Currently, 50 percent of the gas is imported. The committee has submitted a few suggestions to reduce gas imports as well, he said.
Also Read: Kirit Parikh committee likely to recommend gas price cap | Awaaz Exclusive
Second is, consumers should have a fair price while the third is, it should not impact the government’s budget negatively.
The panel’s report suggests ways to increase domestic gas production and also talks about fair prices for consumers.
Also Read: Kirit Parikh Committee may recommend a complete liberalisation of natural gas pricing by 2026 | CNBC-TV18 Exclusive
He, however, noted that there can’t be a price cap for APM gas producers like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India right now because it is decided by the government.
For more, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags