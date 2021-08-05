e-RUPI is tamper proof and secure, says NPCI

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new mode of cashless and contactless digital payment called e-RUPI to ensure seamless transfer of benefits to citizens in a leak-proof manner.

e-RUPI is an electronic voucher, which can be delivered to beneficiaries in the form of a QR code or through an SMS and the funds will be directly transferred to their bank accounts. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that any government agency or corporation can generate e-RUPI vouchers, which are personalised for a certain specific purpose.

In an interview with Latha Venkatesh, Arif Khan, Chief Digital Officer of NPCI, said e-RUPI is a service built on UPI and is tamper proof and secure.

"e-RUPI is a service built on UPI. One of the ways it manifests itself is in the form of direct benefit transfer (DBT), you can say COVID voucher for example. What it actually gets on the table is, it is tamper proof and absolutely secure."

