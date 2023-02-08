English
E Rupee to be piloted by 5 more banks in 9 more cities soon

E-Rupee to be piloted by 5 more banks in 9 more cities soon

E-Rupee to be piloted by 5 more banks in 9 more cities soon
By Soham Shetty  Feb 8, 2023 6:31:04 PM IST (Published)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded its pilot program for the central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e-rupee, to nine more cities and five more banks, with the volume of transactions increasing and the adoption process proceeding cautiously and gradually.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the expansion of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot programme, also known as the e-Rupee, to nine additional cities. Five more banks will join the existing eight banks participating in the programme, which began piloting the e-rupee for retail customers in December 2022.

The RBI has emphasised a slow and steady approach to the adoption of the e-rupee and is currently offering the retail CBDC service on an invitation-only basis to 50,000 users, with 5,000 of those being merchants.
Also read | Reliance Retail becomes first retailer to begin accepting digital rupee for sales
RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar stated that the adoption of the e-rupee has been glitch-free so far and that the volume of transactions is gradually increasing, totalling approximately Rs 7.7 lakh.
The RBI launched the CBDC for wholesale use on November 1, 2022, and for retail use on December 1, 2022.
The wholesale CBDC is limited to the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities, while the retail e-rupee is being piloted within a closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants.
The first phase of the pilot program included four banks - State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank, with four more banks joining later - Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The e-rupee is expected to make the inter-bank market more efficient and reduce transaction costs by eliminating the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or collateral to mitigate settlement risk.
The RBI has expressed its intention to proceed cautiously with the e-rupee, stating that it wants the adoption process to happen gradually and slowly, and that the RBI is in no hurry to make something happen quickly. The RBI has targets in terms of users and merchants but wants to understand the potential impact of the e-rupee before proceeding further.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
