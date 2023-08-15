Dwarka Expressway: CAG flags 'very high' cost for NHAI project in Delhi as budget escalates by 14 times

This cost escalation has taken the budget from the originally approved amount of Rs 18.2 crore per km to Rs 251 crore per km, according to the CAG audit report.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its audit report has highlighted huge cost escalation in the construction of the Dwarka Expressway. As per the report, the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) decision to go for an elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the expressway has pushed the 'civil construction cost' by 14 times. This has taken the budget from the originally approved amount of Rs 18.2 crore per km to Rs 251 crore per km.

In its audit report on the 'Implementation of Phase-I of Bharatmala Pariyojana' (or BPP-I) for the period 2017-18 to 2020-21, CAG stated that the 29-km expressway was built at a cost of Rs 250.77 crore per km. The report further added that the Dwarka Expressway was "appraised and approved" without any detailed project report. Notably, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved an average budget of Rs 18.2 crore per km.

Additionally, the project was approved for decongesting NH-48 between Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana by developing it into a 14-lane National Highway running parallel to the National Highway.

Regarding the cost escalation, the ministry said, “As for six lane at grade road, this was effectively the six lane existing carriageway available to the local commuters prior to upgradation of road. Further, necessary underpasses dovetailed with requirements of local authorities were also incorporated to avoid future interventions.”

However, the auditor mentioned that there was no justification on record for planning or constructing the eight lanes.

The audit report noted that the individual projects of the Dwarka Expressway were appraised and approved by the NHAI Board without any detailed project report. The CAG report mentioned that despite having sufficient right of way for constructing all 14 lanes at grade, NHAI constructed the eight-lane elevated road and six-lane at grade, which resulted in a "very high" per km civil cost of Rs 250.77 crore for the project.

The planned toll rates and tolling mechanism of the expressway might hinder the recovery of the capital cost. Lane configurations of the expressway were determined without an analysis of the development of competing infrastructure, the CAG report observed.