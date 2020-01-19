#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Duty-free alcohol, cigarette purchase could be restricted in Budget 2020

Updated : January 19, 2020 01:48 PM IST

These recommendations are part of proposals made by the commerce ministry for the forthcoming Budget, which would be unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
Currently, inbound international passengers are allowed to buy two liters of alcohol and a carton of cigarettes from these shops.
This suggestion assumes significance as the government is looking at various ways to curtail import of non-essential goods into the country to rein in trade deficit.
