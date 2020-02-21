#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India, US plan to sign five pacts during Donald Trump's visit

Updated : February 21, 2020 06:40 AM IST

Boosting counter-terror cooperation, deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, augmenting defence and trade ties and India's concerns over H1B visas are expected to figure in talks between Trump and Modi.
Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for a little less than 36-hour-long trip.
He said around five MoUs are under discussion for finalisation during the US president's visit, Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
India, US plan to sign five pacts during Donald Trump's visit

You May Also Like

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against USD

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against USD

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement