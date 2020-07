Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer has tendered his resignation from the post, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of lyer with effect from August 21, 2020, the order said.

Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer (retired) of Uttar Pradesh cadre and well-known sanitation specialist, was in February this year given one-year extension, for the second time, till April 30, 2021.

Iyer was in 2016 appointed to the post on a contractual basis.

He was given one-year extension as the Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, spearheading the government's ambitious Swachh Bharat initiative, in 2019.