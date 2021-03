As the economy slowly comes out of the pandemic blues, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday cautioned that "drastic changes" in India's monetary policy framework can upset the bond market as the current system has helped in containing inflation and promoting growth.

Rajan, also a noted economist, opined that the government's ambitious target to make India a $ 5-trillion economy by 2024-25 was "more aspirational, rather than a carefully computed one even before the pandemic".